A physics-based platformer about rolling a ball to the top of a mountain, on the NES! You're going to fall, and fall, and fall some more, but it will all be worth it at the top. Just don't forget to collect 80 souls on the way up!

Controls:



NES Button Keyboard Button Action D-Pad Arrow Keys Move A X Jump B Z Pull / Release Pearl Start then Select Enter then Shift Respawn at Checkpoint

Tips:

The pearl's position matters. Try to have it at your feet when jumping.





Sometimes it helps to have the pearl above the platform, other times below it.





Use momentum to put the pearl on top of platforms.

About

This game was made using NESFab, which is a powerful programming language I created for NES development. Check it out!

Also, this game is an entrant to the 2023 NESDev Competition, on Itch.