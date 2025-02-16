Little Sisyphus
A physics-based platformer about rolling a ball to the top of a mountain, on the NES! You're going to fall, and fall, and fall some more, but it will all be worth it at the top. Just don't forget to collect 80 souls on the way up!
Controls:
|NES Button
|Keyboard Button
|Action
|D-Pad
|Arrow Keys
|Move
|A
|X
|Jump
|B
|Z
|Pull / Release Pearl
|Start then Select
|Enter then Shift
|Respawn at Checkpoint
Tips:
The pearl's position matters. Try to have it at your feet when jumping.
Sometimes it helps to have the pearl above the platform, other times below it.
Use momentum to put the pearl on top of platforms.
About
This game was made using NESFab, which is a powerful programming language I created for NES development. Check it out!
Also, this game is an entrant to the 2023 NESDev Competition, on Itch.
Comments
"Man, this is way too hard! It should be easier."
- Sisyphus, 974 BC
Thank goodness for most NES emulators including a rewind button. This has to be the hardest NES game ever made.
Also, I'm not the least bit surprised that this got 1st place and the NESDev thing. This game is crazy awesome!
this game looks awesome but it always glitches out on my emulator, virtuaNes 3ds any help?
You probably just need a different emulator. The game uses opcodes which not every emulator implements.
Very beautiful game, I like the look and the mechanics, but I find it a bit too hard to play.
Hey, this is a fun little game, and the graphics is so smooth. But it is very hard to play :(
Hello! Really liked this game, so I featured it on my site with some other indie gems! Keep up the good work! https://erikhoudini.com/the_crypt/arcade/
Interesting mechanic, but the learning curve is massive. Tried frantic mode and jesus
As a color-blind person I just want to let you know that is very hard to see and distinguish the foreground from the background. You might want to provide a different color palette for color deficient people.
what kind of colour blindness do you have? I might have to get a new tool as the one I use seems to see if my art is good for colourblind people shows that this game is all fine -.-
red/green/brown - mostly red and green.
is that like a variant of deuteranopia? interesting, i wish i knew a better program to check so it would be easier to find different palettes.. -.-"
correct, if you google Color-Blind American flag, I'm the red-green one...
Also your game is making use of chromatic glow (which could be intended.) You might want to provide an alternate color palette that dulls the colors or adjusts to greys for some users.
I would also recommend a short video of HOW to play the game and the intention. I played for a few minutes but I couldn't figure out where to take the parts..
Great start though....
one must imagine 1-bit indie game developer happy
That's very nice! Good job with both the tool and the game. Wish you luck in the NESDev Compo.
How do you run the .nes rom right in the browser on itch? Do you lose performance or something? Does it run as good as on cartridge or emulator? Thanks!
It's really fuckin awesome that people like you are making tools for such old systems. Thanks!
The physics are very satisfying- up there with Bionic Commando and Umihara Kawase. Love it!
I jumped up like 3 platforms with the chain ball (pearl ) but then couldn't do anything else. I did manage to kill the skull.
Maybe I can't wrap my head around the mechanics.
Excellent physics based platforming. The graphic style captures the look of classical Greek art (pottery in particular), and the music is top notch. Lots of cussing occured, but the game is very gratifying to complete. Looking forward to future projects!
Great work.
I can't get this working on my everdrive pro 8, it hangs.
Any ideas? Looks really awesome!
Make sure your firmware is updated. If you have an AVS or other clone console, update their firmware too.
The pearl's inertia is a little excessive, it definitely needs more friction with the floor. Currently it's worse than ice physics.
Also this part is just impossible. I just can't get up there while carrying the pearl:
This game is fun and it's such a cool mechanic, I just wish I was better at it