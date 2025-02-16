A physics-based platformer about rolling a ball to the top of a mountain, on the NES! You're going to fall, and fall, and fall some more, but it will all be worth it at the top. Just don't forget to collect 80 souls on the way up!

Controls:

NES ButtonKeyboard ButtonAction
D-PadArrow KeysMove
AXJump
BZPull / Release Pearl
Start then SelectEnter then ShiftRespawn at Checkpoint

Tips:

The pearl's position matters. Try to have it at your feet when jumping.


Sometimes it helps to have the pearl above the platform, other times below it. 


Use momentum to put the pearl on top of platforms.

About

This game was made using NESFab, which is a powerful programming language I created for NES development. Check it out!

Also, this game is an entrant to the 2023 NESDev Competition, on Itch.

More information
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars
(12 total ratings)
Authorpubbygames
GenrePlatformer
Tags8-Bit, NES (Nintendo Entertainment System), NES ROM, Physics, Pixel Art, Side Scroller

Download

Download NowName your own price

Click download now to get access to the following files:

little_sisyphus_v1.nes 64 kB

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

brianpan11 hours ago

"Man, this is way too hard! It should be easier."

- Sisyphus, 974 BC

Reply
Kitten 20991 day ago (1 edit)

Thank goodness for most NES emulators including a rewind button. This has to be the hardest NES game ever made.

Also, I'm not the least bit surprised that this got 1st place and the NESDev thing. This game is crazy awesome!

Reply
GreyDemon20 days ago

this game looks awesome but it always glitches out on my emulator, virtuaNes 3ds any help?

Reply
pubbygames17 days ago

You probably just need a different emulator. The game uses opcodes which not every emulator implements.

Reply
Florin36 days ago

Very beautiful game, I like the look and the mechanics, but I find it a bit too hard to play.

Reply
Roseum Team40 days ago

Hey, this is a fun little game, and the graphics is so smooth. But it is very hard to play :(

Reply
erikhoudini154 days ago (1 edit)

Hello! Really liked this game, so I featured it on my site with some other indie gems! Keep up the good work! https://erikhoudini.com/the_crypt/arcade/

Reply
Isaac 2312 days ago

Interesting mechanic, but the learning curve is massive. Tried frantic mode and jesus 

Reply
ironhide1975316 days ago

As a color-blind person I just want to let you know that is very hard to see and distinguish the foreground from the background. You might want to provide a different color palette for color deficient people. 

Reply
James309 days ago

what kind of colour blindness do you have? I might have to get a new tool as the one I use seems to see if my art is good for colourblind people shows that this game is all fine -.-

Reply
ironhide1975309 days ago

red/green/brown - mostly red and green.

Reply
James308 days ago

is that like a variant of deuteranopia? interesting, i wish i knew a better program to check so it would be easier to find different palettes.. -.-"

Reply
ironhide1975308 days ago

correct, if you google Color-Blind American flag, I'm the red-green one...

Also your game is making use of chromatic glow (which could be intended.) You might want to provide an alternate color palette that dulls the colors or adjusts to greys for some users. 

I would also recommend a short video of HOW to play the game and the intention. I played for a few minutes but I couldn't figure out where to take the parts..

Great start though....

Reply
Pustman323 days ago

one must imagine 1-bit indie game developer happy

Reply
Aeon & Star Interactive326 days ago

That's very nice! Good job with both the tool and the game. Wish you luck in the NESDev Compo. 

How do you run the .nes rom right in the browser on itch? Do you lose performance or something? Does it run as good as on cartridge or emulator? Thanks!

Reply
theButtFumbler330 days ago

It's really fuckin awesome that people like you are making tools for such old systems. Thanks!

Reply
slimehunter1 year ago

The physics are very satisfying- up there with Bionic Commando and Umihara Kawase. Love it!

Reply
erockbrox1 year ago

I jumped up like 3 platforms with the chain ball (pearl ) but then couldn't do anything else. I did manage to kill the skull.

Maybe I can't wrap my head around the mechanics.

Reply
8BitsOfJoy1 year ago(+1)

Excellent physics based platforming. The graphic style captures the look of classical Greek art (pottery in particular), and the music is top notch. Lots of cussing occured, but the game is very gratifying to complete. Looking forward to future projects!

Reply
HurricaneOf871 year ago(+1)

Great work.

Reply
New Game Old Flame1 year ago(+1)

I can't get this working on my everdrive pro 8, it hangs.
Any ideas? Looks really awesome!

Reply
pubbygames1 year ago

Make sure your firmware is updated. If you have an AVS or other clone console, update their firmware too.

Reply
piratesephiroth1 year ago (1 edit) (+1)

The pearl's inertia is a little excessive, it definitely needs more friction with the floor. Currently it's worse than ice physics.

Also this part is just impossible. I just can't get up there while carrying the pearl:

Reply
Long Legs Inc.1 year ago(+1)

This game is fun and it's such a cool mechanic, I just wish I was better at it

Reply